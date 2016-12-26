Change coming in makeup, outlook on Lexington County Council

0:43 Three shot, one dead in Arthurtown near Shop Road Pause

1:46 Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement

2:46 A tour through Gamecock country with Pokemon Go

1:35 A sneak peek inside Columbia's Costco

2:06 Muschamp previews Birmingham Bowl, game preparations

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

1:43 VIDEO: Donald Trump's greatest hits on the South Carolina campaign trail

2:29 Hurricane Matthew forces out South Carolina river community