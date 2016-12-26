Change coming in makeup, outlook on Lexington County Council

Departures of longtime members will bring new styles and outlooks on Lexington County Council.
A council dominated by newcomers has county leaders predicting a blend of can-do spirit and different approaches with inexperience and uncertainty.
“It’ll be a fresh start, with an opportunity to think beyond some old habits,” political consultant R.J. Shealy said.
With the addition of three newcomers elected this fall, six of nine members on the all-Republican council will be in office two years or less starting Jan. 3.
That’s the largest turnover since everyone was ousted in the early 1990s during a long-simmering tax revolt.
One newcomer, vehicle dealer Darrell Hudson of Lexington, promises to “bark, bark bark” by asking questions and challenging customs as necessary.
But he pledges to be accommodating, not obstinate. “When I hear no, what I hear is know, so I ask what I need to make you say yes,” he said.
Scott Whetstone of Swansea, another newcomer, intends to be guided by personal convictions.
“Don’t let the game change you – you change the game,” said Whetstone, construction manger for a communications company. “Can I fix every problem? No. Can I make an attempt to fix them? Yes. I’m not going to make hasty decisions.”
The other newcomer, accountant Erin Long Bergeson of Chapin, plans to settle in quietly and take measure of what appears to be working and what seems to need improvement. “My outlook now is to keep learning,” she said.
Veteran council members are preparing to be patient.
“It normally takes a while to get everybody on the same page,” Bobby Keisler of Red Bank said. “You’ve got to learn the ropes, work with people and give and take.”
Ripples from the turnover extend beyond the council itself.
County Treasurer Jim Eckstrom is giving rookie and veteran council members wallet-sized cards explaining the role of his office as well as those of the assessor and auditor, along with key telephone numbers. “It’s a quick reference guide,” he said.
Two outgoing council members said the transition will prove beneficial, even if it initially produces delay and indecision.
“There’ll be a period of adjustment, but having different ways of making decisions can be good,” said Johnny Jeffcoat of Irmo, who is retiring.
“There’ll be a learning curve. There’ll be a feeling-out period,” agreed Jim Kinard of Swansea, who lost a re-election bid. “But everyone is pretty much down-to-earth, reasonable.”
The absence of Jeffcoat and Kinard will be noticeable quickly, other council members said.
Jeffcoat, a councilman for 20 years, was a major player in crafting deals that brought in jobs. He also was influential in brokering compromises and watching out for the welfare of the county’s 1,700 employees.
Kinard, on council for 11 years, focused on county finances and was sensitive to changes in development standards forced by steady growth, making sure rural areas and small towns were considered.
Kent Collins of Lexington, a councilman for four years who lost a re-election bid, was the only lawyer on a council dominated by business operators. A former prosecutor, he promoted attention to public safety and pointed out loopholes in proposals.
Like their predecessors, the new council members will be under pressure to add deputies, firefighters, emergency medical staff and 911 dispatchers to keep pace with growth while easing congestion on roads. But tight finances and an aversion to major tax hikes limit many ideas.
The turnover among council members is the latest installment in a new generation of county leaders taking charge.
“There’s a lot of new faces,” council Chairman Todd Cullum of Cayce said. “We’ve certainly got two hands full with transition. But I view it as an opportunity – new thoughts can be healthy.”
