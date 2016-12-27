4 detained after Blythewood Waffle House robbery Monday

Four suspects were detained shortly after deputies say they held up a Blythewood Waffle House on Monday, according to officials.
The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Waffle House at 216 Blythewood Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. A spokesman said Tuesday that deputies on patrol located the vehicle and the four suspects and detained them.
Details about the robbery, including any charges against the suspects, were not immediately available Tuesday.
