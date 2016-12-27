Suspect ID’d in Columbia hit-and-run involving toddler

Police have released the identity of the suspect who allegedly fled after hitting a child with a van Thursday.
Antonio Burkett, 20, is wanted by Columbia police for the Thursday incident on the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, officials said.
The child was walking with his or her mother on the sidewalk of Two Notch Road when the toddler was struck by the van, which was pulling out of a driveway, officials have said.
Police say Burkett was driving the red 2011 Dodge Caravan with South Carolina tag KVC 523 when he struck the child, who suffered a sprained hand from the incident.
Anyone with information on Burkett or his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
