December 27, 2016 12:43 PM

Georgia man dies after Monday crash on I-26

By Teddy Kulmala

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A Georgia man died Monday after his vehicle struck a barrier on Interstate 26 in Irmo and flipped, officials said.

The crash happened just after midnight at mile marker 101, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Craig A. Hopkins, 24, of Evans, Ga., was driving the vehicle that struck a barrier in the median and rolled over several times, Watts said. Hopkins was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where he died Monday afternoon from blunt head injuries, authorities said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

