3 stray dogs still waiting for new homes

Christmas may be over, but three of our 12 Strays of Christmas are still waiting to be adopted.
We found 12 strays – six dogs and six cats – that have lingered for far too long at the West Columbia shelter. Since Dec. 15, nine have been adopted.
Gabana, a 1-year-old lab mix, was adopted Monday.
Flanker, Sunrise and Sally, all dogs, are still looking for a home for the holidays. Check them out and look for daily adoption updates at thestate.com/gocolumbia.
PETSInc. is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Teddy Kulmala
Comments