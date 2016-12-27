Local

December 27, 2016 1:47 PM

3 stray dogs still waiting for new homes

Christmas may be over, but three of our 12 Strays of Christmas are still waiting to be adopted.

We found 12 strays – six dogs and six cats – that have lingered for far too long at the West Columbia shelter. Since Dec. 15, nine have been adopted.

Gabana, a 1-year-old lab mix, was adopted Monday.

Flanker, Sunrise and Sally, all dogs, are still looking for a home for the holidays. Check them out and look for daily adoption updates at thestate.com/gocolumbia.

PETSInc. is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Teddy Kulmala

