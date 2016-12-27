Photos: 10th annual Menorah Lighting at SC State House

Joel Lourie, left, and mayor Steve Benjamin chat after the 10th Annual Menorah lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Joel Lourie helps light the Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah was lit during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Joel Lourie helps light the Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah was lit during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah was lit during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
A crowd watches as the Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah is lit during the 10th Annual Menorah lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Joel Lourie, left, and Beth Bernstein hug during the 10th Annual Menorah lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah was lit during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Becky Lourie and Isabel Sanders help light the Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Menorah during the 10th annual lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Children play during the 10th Annual Menorah lighting ceremony at the South Carolina State House, Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com