Holiday closings

The following will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017 in observance of New Years Day.
GOVERNMENT
▪ Federal offices.
▪ Fort Jackson.
▪ State government offices.
▪ All Richland Library locations will close at 5 p.m., Saturday, December 31 and remain closed Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2. Local residents will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online. If you would like to renew materials or download items, visit richlandlibrary.com. They will reopen at 9 a.m., Tuesday, January 3.
Richland County Government offices. Trash and recycle collection schedules will not be affected — all collection schedules will operate normally. The County’s Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport will operate shortened hours, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 1.
▪ The County of Lexington Administrative offices. The eleven Lexington County Residential Collection and Recycling Centers will close early on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, New Year’s Day. The schedule will otherwise run as normal, remaining closed on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.
▪ Kershaw County offices.
▪ The City of Columbia. In case of emergency, police, fire and rescue services may be reached by calling 9-1-1. Recycling, garbage and yard waste will remain on regular schedule.
▪ Forest Acres city offices.
▪ The Town of Lexington offices. Garbage and recycling collection will run on its normal schedule.
▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices. Solid waste.
▪ Cayce City Hall and city offices.
▪ Irmo town offices.
▪ Batesburg-Leesville offices.
▪ Springdale town offices.
▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
SERVICES/BANKS
▪ Post offices.
▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.
▪ SCE&G
▪ Mid-Carolina Electric
▪ Palmetto Utilities Inc.
▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices.
▪ Richland County Recreation Commission offices, recreation and community centers.
▪ The South Carolina Education Lottery offices and claims center.
LIBRARIES/MUSEUMS/ZOO
▪ Richland Library, including the main library and all branch locations
▪ Lexington County Public Library System, including all branch locations
▪ Kershaw County Library
▪ The S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum
▪ The S.C. Military Museum on National Guard Road
▪ Historic Columbia Foundation houses
THE STATE
▪ The State newspaper’s advertising, business and circulation departments will be closed Monday. In the event of a delivery problem, customer representatives are available 6-9:30 a.m. at (800) 888-3566.
