Injuries reported in Thursday crash on South Beltline Blvd.

Troopers are investigating a Thursday morning crash with injuries that happened on South Beltline Boulevard.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near the intersection with Shop Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported, and a portion of South Beltline Boulevard was closed until around 9:30 a.m. while troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
The crash appeared to involve at least two vehicles. Additional details about the collision, including the extent of injuries, were not immediately available Thursday morning.
