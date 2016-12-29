Roof to have another mental health, competency hearing on Monday

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation Pause

0:49 In June, 2016, U.S. Army Secretary would not talk about broken dams at Fort Jackson

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

2:03 Mayor Benjamin talks Famously Hot New Year, calls Columbia 'New Southern hot spot'

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF

2:00 Gamecocks: 'Bowl games mean everything' for momentum, motivation

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum