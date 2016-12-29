Grisham, ‘Jurassic World’ and more: What Columbia read, watched and played in 2016

We love bookstores. We love Netflix. But we really love the Richland Library, where tens of thousands of books and movies and CDs are free at our very fingertips.
In the past year, we read the exploits of John Grisham’s gritty “Rogue Lawyer,” followed the adventures of Tedd Arnold’s “Fly Guy,” swooned over Adele’s newest and oldest hits and immersed ourselves in “Jurassic World.”
Here are the library’s most checked-out items of 2016:
Adult Books
1. “Rogue Lawyer” (John Grisham)
2. “The Last Mile” (David Baldicci)
3. “See Me” (Nicholas Sparks)
4. “All the Single Ladies” (Dorothea Benton Frank)
5. “Extreme Prey” (John Sandford)
6. “The Weekenders” (Mary Kay Andrews)
7. “All the Light We Cannot See” (Anthony Doerr)
8. “Blue” (Danielle Steel)
9. “Fool Me Once” (Harlan Coben)
10. “The Obsession” (Nora Roberts)
Children's Books
1. “Buzz Boy and Fly Guy” (Tedd Arnold)
2. “Where the Wild Things Are” (Maurice Sendak)
3. “Hop on Pop” (Dr. Seuss)
4. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” (Dr. Seuss)
5. “Peter the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses” (James Dean)
6. “Fly Guy vs. the Fly Sweater” (Tedd Arnold)
7. “Fly Guy and the Frankenfly” (Tedd Arnold)
8. “My Car” (Bryon Barton)
9. “I Love My New Toy!” (Mo Willems)
10. “Fly Guy Meets Fly Girl!” (Tedd Arnold)
Music
1. “Kidz Bop. 26”
2. “Frozen Soundtrack” (Christophe Beck)
3. “Kidz Bop. 24”
4. “WOW Worship 36”
5. “Now That's What I Call Music! 50”
6. “25” (Adele)
7. “21” (Adele)
8. “Royalty” (Chris Brown)
9. “Now That's What I Call Music! 51”
10. “Now That's What I Call Music! 56”
Movies
1. “Jurassic World”
2. “War Room”
3. “Straight Outta Compton”
4. “Hot Pursuit”
5. “The Hateful Eight”
6. “Terminator Genisys”
7. “Cinderella”
8. “The Age of Adaline”
9. “Into the Woods”
10. “Ted 2”
