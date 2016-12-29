Strong winds knock out power for some in Columbia area Thursday

Several hundred South Carolina Electric & Gas customers lost power Thursday afternoon due to strong winds in the area.
The most outages have been reported in Lexington County, particularly around Chapin, Ballentine, the Irmo-St. Andrews area, northeast of Batesburg-Leesville on the south shore of Lake Murray as well as scattered subdivisions around the lake.
Around 1,400 customers in Lexington County were without power around 4 p.m. Thursday.
More than 400 more outages were reported in Richland County around the same time, with blacked-out clusters including parts of Shandon, Forest Acres and north Columbia.
Power restoration crews were just heading out mid-afternoon and, depending on the extent of some of the damage, could have electricity turned back on this evening for most customers, SCE&G spokeswoman Ginny Jones said.
See an updated map of local power outages at www.sceg.com.
