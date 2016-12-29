3 of our 12 Strays of Christmas still hoping for a new home for the new year

Make it your New Year’s resolution to share some love with a new pet.
Flanker, Sunrise and Sally are still waiting for you to take them home.
The three dogs are the last remaining of our 12 Strays of Christmas at PETSinc.
We found 12 strays – six dogs and six cats – that have lingered for far too long at the West Columbia shelter. Since Dec. 15, nine have been adopted.
Check out these sweet pups and look for daily adoption updates at thestate.com/gocolumbia.
PETSinc. is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
