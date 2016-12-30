Columbia’s 2016 weather superlatives: rain, drought, ‘snow’ and scorching heat

Despite the recent cooler temperatures and our current scarf and sweater wearing, we haven’t shaken the memory of that hot, hot summer. Our hottest ever, you should recall.
But there’s more to Famously Hot Columbia than our propensity to sweat.
In the past year, we’ve had snow (sort of). A hurricane. Days with too much rain. Long stretches of days with not enough rain. And, yeah, it got pretty chilly, too.
Here’s a look at Columbia’s 2016 weather superlatives.
Best days to fry an egg on the pavement: July 3 and July 8, when the temperature reached the year’s highest at 104 degrees. In fact, the two days were part of a seven-day streak when the mercury topped out at 100 degrees or worse, from July 3 through July 9. It was the city’s second-longest streak of 100-plus-degree days ever recorded.
Honorable mention: July 26 through July 31, the year’s second-longest 100-plus-degree streak at six days .
Worst day for the heater to bust: Jan. 19, when the temperature dipped to the year’s low of 20 degrees.
Most likely to kill your grass: Oct. 9 through Nov. 12, Columbia’s longest drought of the year. After Hurricane Matthew passed, the capital city saw no rain for 35 days straight.
Worst night to forget your umbrella: Aug. 1, when 5.4 inches fell of rain fell on Forest Acres. An astounding 4.6 inches fell in just 90 minutes. The strength of the storm was hyper-localized; Columbia’s airport measured less than an inch the same night.
Honorable mention: Sept. 2, when Tropical Storm Hermine brought 3.9 inches of rain to Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and Oct. 8, when 3.7 inches arrived with with Matthew.
Most likely to clear all the bread and milk off grocery store shelves: Jan. 22, when a trace amount of snow – that is, not even measurable – was recorded at the airport. Because even the slightest chance of snow has us scrambling for those famous “milk sandwiches.”
Honorable mention: Aug. 8, when Matthew hit the South Carolina coast and brought considerable rain, wind and power outages to the Midlands.
Most “Famously Hot” summer: Yep, this one. Columbia really outdid itself this summer, setting multiple records: hottest average temperature through June, July and August (84.8 degrees), hottest average temperature in July (87.2 degrees) and most consecutive days when the temperature stayed above 70 degrees (65 days).
In total, the city’s summer saw 21 days reach 100 degrees or more, which is above average, but not record-setting.
