Look for these downtown road closures ahead of Columbia’s New Year’s Eve celebration

You might need to reroute your downtown driving Friday to avoid the Gervais Street road closure as the city prepares for its Famously Hot New Year celebration.
Gervais Street between Sumter and Assembly streets will be closed all day Friday until 8 p.m. Traffic in the southbound lanes on Main Street will be able to make only right turns onto Gervais.
The street will reopen overnight until 8 a.m. Saturday, when all lanes of Gervais will close along with the 1200 block of Main between Lady and Gervais streets.
Starting at 3 p.m., Main Street will shut down all the way from Hampton to Gervais. Hampton and Washington streets will be closed on either side of the event.
Lady Street will remain open to traffic throughout the day and night.
Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, the 900 block of Main St. south of the State House also will be closed until 1:30 a.m.
