Nickelodeon Theatre evacuated Friday night because of smoke from nearby fire

#TheCFD working commercial structure fire 1600blk Main &1100blk Taylor st no injuries #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/xMkAlUrLHP— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) December 31, 2016
Patrons at the Nickelodeon Theatre were sent into the street Friday night after smoke from a nearby fire made it into the movie house.
About 100 people were evacuated from the Nick theater next door to fire out of caution, spox says #thestate— Sarah Ellis (@ellissk04) December 31, 2016
Columbia Fire Department Units were called to the construction site of a bowling alley on the 1600 block of Main Street after smoke was seen billowing from the roof.
The 1600 block of Main Street and the 1100 block of Taylor were closed to traffic while fire units battled a blaze along the roof line of the construction site, said fire department spokesman Brick Lewis.
The fire was under control by 10:15 p.m., Lewis said. The blocked streets would likely be reopened to traffic by midnight, he said.
The brief evacuation of the Nickelodeon Theater was prompted out of caution when the odor of smoke was detected, Lewis said.
Comments