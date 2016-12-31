Photos: Kwanzaa Celebration in Columbia

Members of the Gye Nyame Ensemble performed various dances throughout the Kwanzaa celebration at the Lourie Center.
After the completion of the Kwanzaa ceremony, guests of the community were treated to a Karamu (Feast) which featured various foods prepared by members of the community.
A Kwanzaa Kinara on display at the end of the community Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center. The black candle represents the first principle Umoja (unity) and is placed in the center of the kinara. The red candles represent the principles of Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujamaa (cooperative economics) and Kuumba (creativity) and are placed to the left of the black candle. The green candles represent the principles of Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Nia (purpose) and Imani (faith) and are placed to the right of the black candle.
The Lourie Center & Gye Nyame Ensemble: Kwanzaa Celebration
Queen T leads community members in dance during the end of the Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center.
Kwanzaa celebration guests clench their fists and yell "Harambee" (Swahili for Unity) during the community Kwanzaa celebration.
Bimkubwa adorns a child in African drape in preparation for the lighting of the candles on the Kinara during the community Kwanzaa celebration.
Olufemi Olulenu adorns a child in African drape in preparation for the lighting of the candles on the Kinara during the community Kwanzaa celebration.
Griot (Storyteller) Bimkubwa told stories to the children and adults in attendance during the community Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center.
Yaah Laela adorns a child in African drape in preparation for the lighting of the candles on the Kinara during the community Kwanzaa celebration.
Yaah Laela lights candles on the Kwanzaa Kinara during the community Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center.
Members of the community out pour love to children draped in African attire during the community Kwanzaa celebration. This part of the Kwanzaa ceremony is to show children that they are valuable and loved by their community.
Violinist Amber Spencer assisted by sister Ashley Spencer plays Lift Every Voice and Sing during the Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center.
Community drummers provided percussion during the Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center.
Olufemi Olulenu pours out water on plants during the "Libation" part of the Kwanzaa celebration. Libation serves as a symbolic way to honor those who have passed, and to consecrate the dead in assisting in the raising of their spiritual souls.
Queen T (Dance Instructor of the Gye Nyame Ensemble) dances the "Malakadon" dance during the Kwanzaa celebration held at the Lourie Center.
Many community members with different backgrounds attended the Kwanzaa celebration held by the Gye Nyame Ensemble.
