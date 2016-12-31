Local

December 31, 2016 10:22 AM

Radiant heat caused fire that evacuated nearby Nick theater Friday night

By Sarah Ellis

COLUMBIA, SC

Radiant heat from welding started the fire at the construction site of a future bowling alley on Main Street in Columbia Friday night.

Fire crews arrived at the 1600 block of Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday to find flames coming from the roof of the old Army Navy store, which is to reopen as a six-lane bowling alley.

Smoke from the fire caused about 100 people to be evacuated from the Nickelodeon Theatre next door.

No one was inside the building that caught fire, and there were no injuries.

