3 dogs still waiting for families

Three special dogs at PETSinc. hope the New Year brings them new homes.
Flanker, Sunrise and Sally are crossing their paws for adoption into families soon.
The trio are the remaining members of our 12 Strays of Christmas.
So far, nine dogs and cats are adopted after lengthy stays at the shelter in West Columbia.
Petsinc. is closed Sunday for the holiday but reopens at noon Monday. It is located at 300 Orchard Drive.
Check out the three dogs available at thestate.com/gocolumbia.
Tim Flach
