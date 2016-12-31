What people in the know are saying about 2017

A GROWING CITY CORE
What will be the downtown development trend?
Mayor Steve Benjamin said “a lot of exciting things are going on that will make 2017 a very good year for Columbia and the riverfront.”
The city core will stretch toward the riverfront with developments like the CanalSide expansion and the Kline Center, plus the extensions of Greene and Williams streets.
Columbia Development Corp. executive director Fred Delk said 2017 will bring “large-scale construction downtown as Columbia prepares for another surge of new residents. Full-time residents in the city center could top 10,000 by mid-2018 as developers build several more massive residential projects, many marketed to nonstudents.”
In addition to the former Kline Iron and Steel property and CanalSide, “the former SCE&G Bus Barn, more apartments and restaurant, office and retail spaces” will continue to bring attention to the river and to the Columbia Canal, Delk said.
Also, “watch for increasing vibrancy and energy in all the downtown retail and entertainment districts: Main Street, the Vista and Five Points. The growing downtown population, expanding food culture, a youthful population mixed with empty nesters, arts, culture and fun, will give the city center an increasingly important role.
“Student housing development will still be a mainstay, with two more projects adding more than 1,000 bedrooms. Also, the downtown hotel market is very strong, with high occupancy and record-high rates, so we could see new hotels announced in the coming year.”
COMING MILITARY CUTS?
Should we fear budget cuts at Fort Jackson in 2017? If so, how could they affect us?
“We do not currently anticipate any significant budget cuts at Fort Jackson in 2017,” said Maj. Gen. John P. “Pete” Johnson, the fort’s commander. “If sequestration is triggered, we would expect potential cuts to be primarily tied to quality of life/morale, welfare and recreation activities and delays in repairing or replacing aging infrastructure.
“In 2017, we actually have many internal Army initiatives going on at Fort Jackson to include improving our reception infrastructure and capacity, modernizing family housing and forming an additional training battalion, our 11th, to train increasing recruiting levels.
“We also have areas where there is opportunity to partner with South Carolina and this great community, such as redesigning our gate access from Forest Drive to Percival Road, privatizing utilities, establishing energy partnerships, advancing education for our children, as well as for soldiers, civilians and spouses. Many of these opportunities could better posture this enduring installation for future BRAC decisions.”
MAGNET SCHOOLS
Will magnet schools save public education?
Science, technology and mathematics are common concentrations. Other magnet schools focus on foreign languages and performing arts.
Students in those classrooms experience “more hands-on and engaging” study, said Wheeler, who has a dual role in promoting those schools.
Wheeler oversees magnet education for schools in Lexington-Richland 5, on the north side of Lake Murray, and is president of the national advocacy group Magnet Schools of America.
More attention to expanded offerings is expected
But Republicans also are expected to push more vigorously for charter schools, which use state money to operate outside existing districts and, critics say, draw students – and money – away from public schools. Magnet schools, many say, can counter that.
Providing options through magnets and school choice within the district is what’s done in Lexington-Richland 5.
“We want every student and family to find the very best fit for their educational experience,” she said.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
The state’s ports help drive the state’s economy. What is the future of South Carolina exports?
Last year, the South Carolina Ports Authority handled $74 billion in international commerce, and container volume was up in 2016, which experts say bodes well for the state’s premier economic development engine.
“The South Carolina Ports Authority ended 2016 with significant momentum, achieving 4 percent growth thus far in the current fiscal year, achieving authorization of our harbor deepening, receiving our first new tall container cranes, and exceeding 100,000 rail lifts in South Carolina Inland Port Greer,” said Jim Newsome, South Carolina Ports Authority president & CEO.
“2017 will bring with it the first deployment to the U.S East Coast of 13,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) container ships, the completion of our Wando wharf refurbishment project, and the opening of a second South Carolina Inland Port, in Dillon. With this,” Newsome said, “the port is poised to remain the major strategic asset” for the state’s economic development.
DYLANN ROOF
Who holds the mercy: Will Dylann Roof be sentenced to death?
Last month, the jury quickly found him guilty of murder and hate and gun crimes.
In an amazing public display of grace, the families of the victims were just as quick to forgive Roof last year during his bond hearing. And they are not, as a group, pushing for the death penalty. Will the jury follow their lead? Will they give Roof life in prison instead of the death penalty?
And what will happen later this year, during Roof’s trial in state court? That, too, is a death penalty case.
The victims, several of them elderly, each were shot execution-style, multiple times, with the idea of inciting fear beyond the walls of Emanuel AME.
Were Roof’s actions so heinous that both juries will feel he sets the standard for the death penalty? Or will they reject the idea of taking a life for a life – or nine lives? Does it matter what happens to Roof?
Or does it simply matter more, as some have argued, that society discovers the young and disaffected in its midst before they have a chance to follow in Roof’s footsteps?
LOSS OF PUBLIC TRUST
How can we fix the problems in Richland County?
How will county leaders work to fix those problems in 2017?
“We’ll be very transparent. We’ll be very honest,” new county administrator Gerald Seals said. “If we blew it, we’ll say we blew it. And then we’re going to work very hard to fix it.”
Allegations of rampant corruption in the Recreation Commission. Mismanaged finances in the elections and voter registration office. Questions about how dollars for tourism projects are awarded. An ongoing dispute over the transportation penny sales tax program.
Some of those issues are out of the hands of Seals and County Council.
The county’s legislative delegation, newly chaired by Democratic state Rep. James Smith, must appoint new leadership to the troubled Recreation Commission. Will legislators consider giving oversight authority to County Council?
The delegation also appoints the board that hires and fires the county elections director. With Seals having criticized the elections office for poor financial management, will there be any moves to reclaim public confidence that is still low after the election debacle of 2012?
Meanwhile, Seals is leading an overhaul of the structure of county government and creating a new two-year budgeting process with the goal, Seals said, of the county becoming a more proactive service provider to its taxpayers.
A TOTAL ECLIPSE
Is Columbia ready to host so many?
The rare transcontinental eclipse will travel in a narrow, diagonal swath, entering through Oregon and exiting through South Carolina.
NASA estimates South Carolina could see as many as 1 million visitors – if the weather forecast is clear – because it is the largest metropolitan area within the path of totality on the East Coast.
Columbia also is the largest city in the state with the longest period of totality, at 2 minutes, 31 seconds of complete darkness.
Columbia plans to make itself an eclipse destination by creating a weekend-long celebration with eclipse-related events, workshops and viewing parties.
“We want to come together as a city for this once-in-a-lifetime thing and use this really incredible geographic position we’re in to showcase Columbia,” said Merritt McNeely, director of marketing for the S.C. State Museum and eclipse campaign chair for the region.
“Being in the path of totality is the most important thing. The difference between a total and partial eclipse is dramatic,” she said.
A transcontinental, total eclipse of the sun that passes from coast to coast has not occurred in the U.S. since 1918.
During a total eclipse, a 360-degree sunset appears across the horizon before darkness, nocturnal animals emerge, bright planets and stars become visible and the temperature drops by 5 to 15 degrees.
PENSION REFORM
What will lawmakers do as the state pension system heads toward a crisis?
That estimate is the difference between the amount the pension fund has to pay for the retirement benefits of former state and local government workers, including teachers, and the amount it has promised to pay in the future to current employees and retirees.
Bradley has urged his colleagues to act on a solution before the January session, saying the cost is rising by about $150,000 an hour.
To close the gap, lawmakers are looking at putting more taxpayer money into the pension system or taking more money out of the paychecks of current workers.
Lawmakers also could close the pension plan to new employees, requiring them to take part in a defined contribution plan, such as a 401(k). In the short term, that would increase the pension system’s unfunded liability because new workers would not be paying into the system. But, in the long term, it would reduce the state’s costs.
CRUMBLING ROADS
Is this the year lawmakers raise the gas tax to fix our broken roads?
In 2015, Simrill led the S.C. House to pass the equivalent of a 10-cent gas tax increase in a veto-proof majority of 87 to 20.
But that plan died in the S.C. Senate, meaning the state’s gas tax remains at 16.75-cent-a-gallon, the second-lowest in the nation. That money is one of the state’s primary funding sources for road repairs.
Last spring, lawmakers approved a bonding plan to pay for some road repairs, promising to return in 2017 and come up with a long-term solution.
Simrill will likely continue to lead the fight to increase the gas tax specifically to repair the state’s crumbling roads and bridges.
USC BASEBALL
Can the Gamecocks make it back to Omaha for the College World Series?
Coach Chad Holbrook’s team will feature one of the most impressive pitching staffs in the country.
Junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt returns as the staff ace, and he’ll be joined in the starting rotation by Wil Crowe, who missed this past season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Last season’s closer, Tyler Johnson, is one of the hardest throwers in the SEC. All three could be early-round draft picks.
PUBLIC CORRUPTION PROBE
How many lawmakers will be charged in the ongoing criminal probe?
Since then, Pascoe has continued the investigation.
In December, state Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, was indicted on 30 charges of violating state ethics laws and misconduct in office. Merrill pleaded not guilty, saying the payments he took as a lawmaker and a businessman were legal.
Another possible target is Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, who was named along with Merrill in a redacted part of a State Law Enforcement Division investigative report.
Pascoe has kept a low profile since winning a decisive victory in July before the S.C. Supreme Court over S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, who tried to fire Pascoe and hand the probe to another solicitor who had no grounding in the complicated case. Pascoe asked the court to intervene against Wilson, alleging he was trying to scuttle the case just as the investigation was reaching a crucial phase.
Wilson, a Republican, has political ties to Quinn and Merrill.
MONEY FOR HIGHER ED
Can universities, state lawmakers strengthen a tense relationship?
Colleges have petitioned the GOP-controlled S.C. Legislature for more money – to no avail.
That relationship needs improvement next year, University of South Carolina president Harris Pastides said.
“We need a renewed dialogue with the state,” Pastides said. “I’m not going to start off this year with my hand outstretched and saying, ‘Feed us.’ It’s going to be: ‘Talk to us. Let’s have a great dialogue. ... What can we do better together? How can we get higher education, public higher ed, back on the radar, near the top?’ ”
Pastides said he and other university presidents should meet with legislators individually and in groups to start that conversation. Of course, the state also has to find a solution for its crumbling roads and underfunded K-12 education system.
“Is it the most important problem facing the state? Maybe not,” Pastides said. “But it is certainly among those. Unfortunately, the dialogue is slipping, so we need to get that dialogue going. I think if we can establish that, we’ll have a great year.”
RACE FOR GOVERNOR
How many people want to be SC’s next governor – and who are they?
Haley’s move to the UN means Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will go from one of several Republicans expected to seek an open seat to an incumbent governor who would likely enter the field as the favorite.
It’s unclear who might challenge McMaster in a GOP primary. Freshly re-elected Sen. Tim Scott has waffled on whether to launch his own bid, saying he hadn’t made a final decision but telling reporters last month he was “comfortable” in the Senate and joking he might run “in the year 2090.”
Another prospective candidate for the governor’s job, Rep. Mick Mulvaney, has been nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump’s budget director.
The biggest challenge next year might be filling the lieutenant governor’s job. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, who would be in line for the job, has said he doesn’t want it, and it’s unclear if a 2014 constitutional change would allow McMaster to name his own lieutenant governor before the next election.
USC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Can the USC women make it to the Final Four?
The Gamecocks went 32-2 this past season, yet they were disappointed after losing to Syracuse in the Sweet 16.
Coach Dawn Staley’s team returns a powerhouse lineup.
The Gamecocks’ starting five features four of the most talented players in the country.
A’ja Wilson is the reigning SEC Player of the year. Paired with Alaina Coates, USC might have the best frontcourt in the game.
Points-producing Kaela Davis and the heady Allisha Gray are free from their one-year transfer exile and are ready to replace what USC lost in Tiffany Mitchell.
TRUMP AND TRUMP VOTERS
Will the new president be what we’re asking for?
Voters like Columbia’s Janet Jordan want to see Trump follow through on his “drain the swamp” campaign platform. She has lost trust in the government and hopes Trump finds a way to run it better.
“I want to see transparency,” Jordan said. “I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t provide an accounting for our tax dollars.”
Will Trump’s voters stick with him over the long term? Jordan is willing to give him some leeway on his promises. His famed border wall could be scaled down to a fence where appropriate – or replaced with a fleet of drones monitoring border crossings. And she predicts urban voters will be surprised by Trump’s commitment to clean up inner cities.
The important thing, she said, is that Trump not violate the trust his voters have put in him.
“In three years, maybe I’ll say, ‘He manipulated the heck out of me,’ ” she said. “But I want a truth-teller.”
OUR EXTREME WEATHER
What ‘weather event’ will hit us this year?
It’s almost impossible to say what South Carolina’s weather will look like next year, but it’s hard to imagine anything more disruptive than the drought and the tropical conditions that kept things unsettled in 2016.
State climatologist Hope Mizzell said early forecasts indicate the winter in South Carolina generally will be milder and less rainy as a La Nina weather system hangs over the country. But that’s not an absolute, because the system is a weak one, she said.
WLTX-TV meteorologist Jim Gandy said Columbia might be in for its hottest summer on record, in part because the earth’s climate is changing. Columbia has had four of its hottest summers on record in the past seven years, he said. Last July, Columbia’s average high temperature was 99 degrees.
“We had never seen that before,” he said.
If recent trends are any indication, the summer might be drier than it has been historically, records show.
The Upstate and Mountains today remain parched and under a drought status. October’s Hurricane Matthew, and four other tropical storms, didn’t go much beyond the central Midlands.
Anderson, in the Upstate, has had about 25 inches of rain, about 17 inches below its normal total. But Charleston has had 59 inches, about 10 inches above normal. Columbia saw about 38 inches, just under 5 inches below normal.
WOMEN AT THE TOP
How can we replace our female leaders?
Two of them died: Cathy Novinger and Judy Davis.
Novinger rose through the ranks of business and utility giant SCANA, operating in “a man’s world,” said Bethea, who recently stepped down as the S.C. Education Lottery’s executive director. Novinger also empowered other women across the state through training and the generous gift of her time, Bethea said. That means she will continue to give beyond her death. “What greater gift is there than that?”
Likewise, Davis blazed a trail at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. “Always gracious, always genteel – a true leader, just like Cathy,” who shared her skills with others, Bethea said.
Also, after 13 years of leading the Columbia Museum of Art, Karen Brosius is leaving the executive director’s post for a job in New York. “She brought the arts alive for Columbia ... and (she) did it with her personality, her style, and did it in an humble way,” Bethea said.
Gov. Nikki Haley, meanwhile, has been nominated to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “Who has ever set a more remarkable example for what a female can do?” Bethea said. Haley has taught in the most unique manner “that women lead differently. We lead with our hearts and our minds.” Haley’s tenure included remarkable achievements – and horrific happenings, Bethea said. “She taught us that in our darkest hour, we can be our best self. So, she lifted us all. Every one of us.”
CLEMSON FOOTBALL
Can Clemson make it back to the College Football Playoff?
Coach Dabo Swinney has built the Clemson football program into a national powerhouse. The Tigers have made back-to-back appearances in the Final Four.
Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Deshaun Watson will be moving on to the NFL, but Swinney still will have plenty of talent.
The coach and his staff are now able to recruit on a national level, as evidenced by the recent commitment from the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2018 – quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Cartersville, Ga.
THE SLAYING OF 5 CHILDREN
What’s going on with Timothy Jones?
One of the main challenges ahead for incoming 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard is preparing for the death penalty trial of Timothy Ray Jones Jr. in connection with the deaths of his five children in Red Bank in August 2014.
That trial probably won’t happen before 2018, but preliminary legal sparring is likely in coming months. Some of that might be behind closed doors because of a court-imposed gag order to prevent disclosure of some findings before the trial.
Both prosecutors and Jones’ legal team have waited for a year for the state Supreme Court to appoint a judge who will decide many preliminary matters and preside at the trial.
In the meantime, nothing has been made public about the competency examination ordered for Jones.
Jones is divorced from the children’s mother and had primary custody. The deaths of the five children is one of the largest mass murders in the Midlands in decades. Authorities eventually found the bodies buried in shallow graves in Alabama.
Jones told investigators he believed his children planned to kill him and then “chop him up and feed him to the dogs,” according to an arrest warrant revealed in court.
USC FOOTBALL
Will Jake be great as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback?
A pair of true freshmen – Brandon McIlwain and Jake Bentley – handled most of the starting duties this past season as USC rebounded to win six games and earn a Birmingham Bowl bid.
Giving up his red shirt midway through the season, Bentley showed tremendous poise and promise in wins against UMass, Tennessee and Missouri. He took a few steps back in road losses at Florida and Clemson, but he has a huge upside.
Coach Will Muschamp says he’s not giving up on McIlwain.
