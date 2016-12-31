Photos: Columbia's Famously Hot New Year's Celebration

Dan and Katie Fulton dance as the Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Miranda Kinard and Kristen Chavis enjoys as the Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Anthony Haynes, of Orangeburg, listens to the Capital City Playboys as they perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Kids enjoyed giant hamster balls during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Yasha Kelley has some fun with a giant hamster ball at the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
The Famously Hot New Year celebration featured music, games and food trucks, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Henri Johnson enjoys Mike Stone & the Kritikal Band during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Capital City Playboys perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Anthony Haynes, of Orangeburg, listens to the Capital City Playboys as they perform during the Famously Hot New Year celebration in Columbia, SC, Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com