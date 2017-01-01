Local

January 1, 2017 12:35 AM

Columbia rings in new year of positivity, ‘new beginnings’ by making memories on Main Street

By Sarah Ellis

The new year came in hot – Famously Hot, if you will – Saturday night on Columbia’s Main Street.

Good music and good vibes set the stage for what Chris Hayes and Chase McCallister hope is a 2017 filled with positivity.

It will be a year of “new beginnings,” McCallister said.

“I’m looking forward to where our state is going,” said Hayes, whose light-up hat bobbed alongside McCallister’s to the soulful jams of Mike Stone and the Kritikal Band early in the night.

The Kritikal Band was one half of a pair of jazzy bookends to the night’s musical lineup, which would end in wild celebration with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

The party stretched several blocks down Main Street, from the State House to the Columbia Museum of Art, where Jarod Harris stood watching his wife, Chirvella, and children, Jarod and Israel, skate at the city’s outdoor ice rink.

Just in case the kids fall asleep before midnight, the family wanted to do something to “make a memory out of” this New Year’s Eve, Harris said.

“Any time we do something together, it’s a pleasure,” the father said. “One day we’ll be sitting around the fireplace with the grandkids and they’ll say, ‘Remember that time?’ 

Meanwhile, revelers of a much younger age celebrated the New Year at EdVenture Children’s Museum.

Youngsters and parents marked the arrival of 2017 with events that culminated with a ball drop – similar to what’s done in New York – at noon at the museum a mile west of the downtown party.

