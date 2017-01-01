Local

January 1, 2017 11:03 AM

Driver killed in I-20 crash in Kershaw County

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

A driver was killed after a single-car crash on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County Sunday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Sunday at the 93 mile marker on I-20, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins. The driver of a 2005 Lexus SUV exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed, Collins said. The identity will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos