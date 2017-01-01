Driver killed in I-20 crash in Kershaw County

A driver was killed after a single-car crash on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County Sunday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened Sunday at the 93 mile marker on I-20, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins. The driver of a 2005 Lexus SUV exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed, Collins said. The identity will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
Check back for updates.
Comments