Woodyard Fund helps retiree when unexpected bills roll in

A retired state employee, Carolyn Josey has never had trouble covering her own expenses.
But, like many folks, when unexpected bills began to come in earlier this year, Josey found herself in need of some help with her electric bill.
“I never experienced a situation like that or had to accept any assistance, but there comes a time when you have to put pride on the back burner,” said Josey, who has custody of her 14-year-old granddaughter and 12- and eight-year-old great-granddaughter and great-grandson. “I had a past due bill and was trying to take care of it myself and it was just too much for me.”
That’s when The Salvation Army’s Woodyard Fund provided assistance to her in helping cover her bill with SCE&G.
The Woodyard Fund helps residents in crisis in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry counties pay for utilities. The fund dates to 1816, when the Ladies Benevolent Society provided firewood and coal to families in need. In 1930, The State newspaper’s editor, William E. Gonzales, began publicizing the fund. It became a tradition the newspaper continues every winter.
The fund usually runs from late November through mid-March, when temperatures generally are the coldest.
After getting the help she needed, Josey, “said a prayer being thankful knowing that this was going to be resolved.”
“I was incredibly grateful for the help,” Josey said. “I hope I never need it again but I was certainly thankful for at this time.”
Woodyard Fund
How to give help: Donations can be mailed to the Woodyard Fund, c/o The Salvation Army of the Midlands, P.O. Box 2786, Columbia, SC 29202. Make checks payable to the Woodyard Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
How to get help: Area residents who need assistance with heating bills can call (803) 462-5093 for more information or to make an appointment for assistance.
Donations to date
As of Dec. 30:
Weekly total: $9,399
Total to date: $55,236.87
