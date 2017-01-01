Famously Hot celebration to ring in 2017 one of the smoothest, organizers say

The sixth edition of Columbia’s free downtown New Year’s Eve event went off without a hitch, officials said.
It was unclear whether Saturday’s cooler temperatures affected Famously Hot New Year attendance numbers, which were still being calculated Sunday. Roughly 35,000 people filled Main and Gervais streets in 2015, organizers have said.
“Each celebration is almost like a different child,” said Sam Johnson, president of Famously Hot New Year. “This one was extremely smooth. The operations of the celebration went off without a hitch.”
There were no arrests related to the downtown party, according to the Columbia Police Department, which oversaw security for the party.
“All aspects of the event safety plan went very well,” Chief Skip Holbrook said. “There was excellent coordination with police, fire and the public works department before, during and after the event. All attendees seemed to enjoy themselves in a very responsible manner.”
Famously Hot New Year again featured a carnival, food vendors, drinks, ice skating, live musical performances and a fireworks display to round out festivities.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue headlined this year’s free concert, which also featured Southern rock band Sister Hazel and the local Capital City Playboys.
“(Saturday) night was about the smoothest operation we’ve ever had for Famously Hot New Year,” said Cory Alpert, project assistant and stage manager for the event.
To help alleviate some crowding seen on Main Street last year, the stage was moved a block down Gervais Street from directly in front of the State House, creating what organizers say was a more inviting atmosphere.
Alpert said the event’s ability to bring in nationally known entertainers, including last year’s performance by Grammy award-winner Ms. Lauryn Hill, is a testament to the party’s growing popularity.
“We always try to make sure we have bands that appeal to a wide section of Columbia,” he said. “The continued success and growth year after year is a testament to the city being able to come together and support events like this, wanting to support cultural events and celebrating growth we’ve experienced as a city.”
After an assessment on this year’s attendance, sales and economic impact, organizers will meet later in January to begin discussing next year’s event, according to Johnson.
