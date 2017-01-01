Mother, 4-month-old killed in crash

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday resulted in two fatalities, including a 4-month-old child, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Enersha Brown, 22, and 4-month-old Cyrus Hudson died of blunt force trauma according to Calhoun County coroner Donny Porth.
The accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. on Stabler Farm Road as a 2003 Land Rover was traveling southbound. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, adding no one in the vehicle was restrained or wearing a seat belt.
All three people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals, where Hudson and Brown were pronounced dead.
The condition of the third person is unknown and the crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Comments