50 years later, Columbia band still talks of ‘trip of a lifetime’ to Rose Parade

A cold California morning turned into a long, hot, memorable day in 1967 for the Columbia High School Marching Capitals.
Fifty years ago on Jan. 2, they awoke before the crack of dawn and lined up early in the morning to begin their historic 5-mile march, the first South Carolina band ever to perform in the illustrious Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
Their two-week, cross-country adventure left such an impression on the teenagers that half a century later, they still gush.
“Well, here we are retired and almost retired, 65 years old, and we’re still talking about it,” said Jim Camp, who was 16 when he marched in the Rose Parade as a drum major. He met his future wife, Debbie, at band camp earlier in high school. “The trip of a lifetime, it really was.”
S.C. Gov. Robert McNair had surprised the students at the school earlier that year with the announcement they were invited to play in the Rose Parade.
“I do remember so many people thinking that we were from Southern California because our banner identified our home city as Columbia, S.C.,” said Gary Bedenbaugh, a sophomore baritone player at the time who now lives in Hendersonville, N.C. “It never occurred to them that someone would travel 3,000 miles to be in the Rose Parade.”
Columbia’s band director, Herbert Vaughan, had set them up for this success, Bedenbaugh and the Camps remember. Vaughan expanded the band and turned it into a real show band, shirking traditional military-style performances.
The band’s successful performance in 1965 at the Gasparilla festival in Tampa had apparently earned it a good reputation – good enough to catch the attention of the Rose Parade organizers.
“I was so happy for them. ... We were real proud of their achievements,” said Hampton Cobb, who played trumpet in the band when it marched at Gasparilla but graduated before the Rose Parade trip. Cobb went on to study music education at the University of South Carolina and become the first band director at Spring Valley High School. “I just kind of lived through them.”
The Rose Parade trip was a big deal not only for the 100 or so band students who traveled to California, but for the entire school, city and state.
Columbia Mayor Lester Bates organized a committee of local leaders and business people to help the band raise money for the trip. The whole community pitched in to come up with $40,000 to send the kids to California. Even the inmates at the old Central Correctional Institution donated $102.31.
“It was a time we remember with much gratitude and pride,” Bedenbaugh said.
Now, he plays in community bands that raise money for promising local music students. “To be honest, I don’t think I appreciated it then as much as I do now, because the shoe is on the other foot now.”
The band’s nearly 3,000-mile journey began Christmas morning 1966 with a send-off at the high school. They traveled by train through the heart of the country, seeing snow most of the way, Debbie Camp remembers. She kept a detailed journal of all the happenings on the trip.
They stopped to explore San Francisco on the way there and the Grand Canyon on the way back. They spent time at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Knotts Berry Farm in Los Angeles, and performed in a parade at Disneyland, not long after Walt Disney’s death.
“We were all in awe of what we were doing and what we were experiencing,” Debbie Camp said. “I don’t think anybody took any of it for granted. We were very appreciative of what we were doing.”
She remembers talking to her parents on the phone on New Year’s Eve telling them where they could see her in the band’s formation. Everyone back home would be watching them on TV.
And after a long day of marching in the parade and attending the Rose Bowl football game between Purdue and the University of Southern California (that’s the “other” USC, as most South Carolinians know it), the band got to see themselves in the parade highlights on the nighttime newscasts.
They were exhausted and proud.
And proud, too, was their community on the other side of the country.
“Congratulations on a fine TV appearance,” read a Western Union telegram from the S.C. Association of School Boards. “Music great. We are proud indeed, of our Columbia boys and girls.”
Columbia High School band reunion planned
Fifty years later, the Rose Parade trip still means so much to the Columbia High band members that they plan to get together to reconnect and reminisce.
Marching and concert band members, along with faculty members, banner bearers, color guard, majorettes, parents and booster club members from 1964-74 are invited to a reunion Jan. 21 at the Phillips Market Center in West Columbia.
If you want to be a part of the reunion, email chsrosebowlband@gmail.com or connect to the Facebook group, CHS Rose Bowl Band 50th Reunion.
