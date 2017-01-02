Family dead in apparent murder suicide, authorities say

COLUMBIA, SC A mother and her two young children died over the New Year's weekend of apparent gunshot wounds in Lexington County in what authorities say appears to have been a murder-suicide.
A fourth person, who was being sought by police late Sunday, also died and is apparently the father of the children, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office. All of those killed were found in a home on Old Barnwell Road at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The dead were identified as Marissa Hope Reynoso, 26, of West Columbia, and two of her children, a four-year-old and a one-year old. Also found dead was Jorge Luis Chavez, 25, of Honduras, according to the Coroner's Office. A third child was not present when the incident occurred and is safe, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release early Monday.
An early morning tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said the deaths were apparently the result of a murder-suicide.
Autopsies will be performed Tuesday to verify the causes of death.
