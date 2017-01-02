Judge in Roof trial closes mental competency hearing

A federal judge has ruled a second competency hearing for convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will be closed to the public, despite the objections of several media outlets.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said Monday that the 9 a.m., hearing on whether Roof’s is mentally fit to defend himself during the sentencing phase of the trial will not be open, citing saturation of coverage as one of several reasons.
Roof, 22, has opted to represent himself during the penalty phase of his death penalty hate crimes trial for the nine black parishioners he shot and killed at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015. Roof, a Columbia-area man, was found guilty on all 33 counts on Dec. 15.
Noted media attorney Jay Bender argued on Monday in favor of keeping the hearing open, on behalf of The State newspaper, The (Charleston) Post and Courier, the Associated Press and several other news organizations, including National Public Radio.
Bender argued cited the public’s right to know, especially members in the community who have been deeply affected by Roof’s actions, even if they were not personally victimized.
“I think that closing this hearing at this point is closing out the community from an important part of this process,” Bender said.
But Gergel opted to close the hearing, stressing he would make the information public after the jury decides on Roof’s sentence. Gergel said with today’s technology it would be nearly impossible to prevent the jury from finding out information they shouldn’t have been privy to before the end of the trial.
Gergel said he considered isolating the jury, but felt that yanking jurors from their homes for the remainder of the trial would be too disruptive to their lives. He also dismissed federal prosecutor Jay Richardson’s request that victims and family members of those killed in the shooting be allowed to at least attend the hearing under an order that they not share what was discussed in court.
Monday’s mental competency hearing marks the second time Roof’s mental fitness is challenged.
In November, Roof’s attorneys questioned Roof’s mental fitness, triggering two days worth of closed-door competency hearings. Gergel ultimately found Roof competent to stand trial.
This new challenge to Roof’s mental fitness questions if he has the ability to represent himself, after he announced Wednesday he would not offer any witnesses.
As recently as last week, Bruck, said his client “may lack the mental capacity to assume the role of his own lawyer.” Bruck, a renowned anti-death penalty attorney, represented Roof during the guilt phase of the trial.
During the Bruck’s closing arguments on Dec. 14, he all but called Roof crazy. Bruck used words such as “abnormal,” “delusional,” “obsession,” “lost” and “mad.”
But Bruck’s repeated attempts to flag Roof’s mental fitness during the trial were repeatedly rebuffed by Gergel, who said those questions had to be raised during the sentencing phase of the trial.
Experts theorize Roof has decided to represent himself during the sentencing phase to prevent his attorneys from introducing evidence that questions his mental competence at the time of the slayings.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Roof objected to the expected eventual unsealment of his initial mental competency hearing. He argued that if it was unsealed, it defeated the purpose of representing himself.
Gergel told Roof that the need for secrecy ends once the trial is over. On Monday, Gergel indicated he intended to make the information public when the trial ends, despite earlier comments that he would pass it along sealed to state court. In spite of the federal jury’s decision, Roof still faces charges in state court for his crimes.
