Whereabouts unknown for Midlands man missing since last week

A Kershaw County man has not been seen in almost a week, and officials are asking for information about his location.
Adam Ray Davis, 35, was last seen at a friends house in Bethune between late Thursday and early Friday morning, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies do not know if he was picked up from that location or walked from there.
His vehicle was left at a business in Bethune.
Davis is described as being 6-feet 4-inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 425-1512 or Investigator Chuckie Baxley at (803) 427-0909.
