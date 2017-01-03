Voting is under way for City Council race between Lathren, Rickenmann

Voting is happening today in City Council District 4 to decide whether Daniel Rickenmann or Jessica Lathren will fill the council seat left vacant after Leona Plaugh’s death.
The winner of today’s election will serve the remaining year of Plaugh’s term.
Read more about the two candidates here.
If elected, Lathren pledges to reverse what she sees as District 4’s pattern of responding to problems rather than grappling with them before they grow.
Rickenmann, a former at-large city councilman, said much of his attention will go to streamlining red tape and regulations for businesses, especially small businesses, in an effort to increase Columbia’s tax base.
Voting polls are open until 7 p.m.
