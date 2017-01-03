Weekend snow or something frozen firming up in forecast

The forecast now calls for a 40 percent chance of snow in the Columbia area Saturday.
The warm temperatures the Midlands have experienced will be falling as the week progresses, with a high near 49 degrees on Friday and a low of 28 Friday night.
After that, it gets interesting.
The National Weather Service seven-day outlook says there is a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday when the high is forecast to be near 39. The low Saturday night will dip to around 23, the weather service says.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the service today for much of central South Carolina, says a winter storm is possible late Friday and Saturday. “Accumulating snow is possible,” the statement said.
The last snow in Columbia was a trace amount on Jan. 22, 2016.
The Weather Channel said forecast models were predicting some kind of wintry precipitation during the weekend in the southeastern U.S. A map showed a predicted swath of precipitation extending from southeastern Mississippi into much of Virginia. Snow is forecast along the northern edge of the swath, turning to ice, mix and rain in the southern portions.
Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari cautioned that the forecast band of snow could shrink or move and the amount of accumulation could change. No accumulation forecast was being made Tuesday afternoon.
Comments