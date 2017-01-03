Deputies responded twice to Lexington Co. home before murder-suicide, reports say

The man authorities say fatally shot his two children and their mother in her Lexington County home Sunday had visited the home twice in the months leading up to the quadruple shooting, including one incident in which he threatened suicide, according to law enforcement records.
The bodies of Marissa Hope Reynoso, 26, and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year old Ezra Chavez, were found New Year’s night in the master bedroom of the Old Barnwell Road home the family had been renting, officials have said. Also in the bedroom was the body of 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez.
Reynoso called law enforcement for help Monday as she said a man she described as her boyfriend was breaking into her home in the Three Fountains area of Lexington County, according to a 911 recording released Tuesday.
“My boyfriend is trying to break into my house right now,” she told the dispatcher shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. “He is like, busting through the window. I need an officer here right now.”
Asked by the dispatcher if the man was armed, Reynoso responded, “Probably.”
Screams erupted within a minute of the call, with the remainder of the eight-and-a-half minute recording largely inaudible, as the dispatcher kept calling out.
Before Sunday night, Reynoso called law enforcement twice when Chavez showed up at her home uninvited, according to incident reports.
Reynoso told deputies on Nov. 14 that Chavez was in her driveway and told her, “I can’t do this anymore. I’ll see you in heaven,” according to the incident report. Chavez then showed Reynoso a rope that he had on the front passenger seat.
Chavez then fled in a black Nissan Frontier with a North Carolina tag, the report states. Deputies were given a description of Chavez and told to be on the lookout. Lexington County dispatch tried pinging his cellphone but it was turned off.
Deputies responded to the home again for a domestic incident on Dec. 12, according to reports. Reynoso told officers she and Chavez had broken up about two months earlier. She said they had recently “started hanging out to allow the children to see their father.”
“Marissa stated that Jorge showed up announced tonight and knocked on her bedroom window and asked her to come outside to speak about their relationship,” the report states. “Marissa stated that Jorge said he would not leave but then did so when she called 911.”
Reynoso told deputies she and Chavez were together for five years.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who said she had spoken with family members, said Reynoso had moved to Lexington County from the Durham, N.C., area. Fisher said family members told her Reynoso was trying to get away from Chavez, who was originally from Honduras.
The Sheriff’s Department believes the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide, and that Chavez was at the center of the dispute. Authorities are not looking for another suspect.
Check back for updates.
Staff writer Tim Flach contributed to this story.
Comments