Rickenmann glides to win over Lathren in Columbia Council special election

A familiar face with new experiences under his belt will return to Columbia City Council to fill the seat left empty by Leona Plaugh’s death last fall.
Daniel Rickenmann, 47, easily won Tuesday’s District 4 special election against businesswoman and political newcomer Jessica Lathren, 42.
Rickenmann, a businessman, is a former two-term councilman who represented the entire city. He will complete the year that remained on Plaugh’s term and has said he will seek a full, four-year term later this year.
Lathren’s only political experience before this election was to serve as campaign manager in the unsuccessful 2015 race of Nickelodeon theater director Andy Smith.
Voter turnout was extremely light Tuesday. Only about 13 percent – roughly 2,200 people – of the nearly 17,000 voters in District 4 showed up at the polls. Another 163 cast absentee ballots, according to Richland County elections director Samuel Selph.
In his previous eight years on City Council as an at-large representative, ending in 2012, Rickenmann was credited with helping to reform the city’s troubled finances and its budgeting process. The changes helped convert a $3 million budget deficit in 2008 to a surplus during his last three years in office.
In the four years since he left council, Rickenmann said he has spent time visiting some of Columbia’s peer cities in the southeast, including Nashville, to study their development and management.
His previous council experience combined with his relationships with city staff and his knowledge of other cities’ progress and management will make it easy for him to jump into the business of council just as the city starts to develop its budget priorities for the upcoming year, Rickenmann said.
“It’s going to be pretty busy,” he said. “It’s time to get to work.”
Among the issues Rickenmann said he hopes to help council tackle in the upcoming year:
▪ Helping the developers of the long-awaited BullStreet district “move forward, since it seems to be kind of stumbling a bit.”
▪ Continuing flood recovery efforts still needed in District 4, including demolition of some buildings, restoring wetlands and dredging sediment-filled lakes.
▪ Streamlining red tape and regulations for businesses, especially small businesses, in an effort to increase Columbia’s tax base.
Rickenmann has said he plans to run for a full, four-year term at the end of the year.
City Council District 4 election results
Jessica Lathren – 512 votes
Daniel Rickenmann – 1,676 votes
24 of 24 precincts reporting
