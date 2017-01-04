Columbia, Richland leaders want to work together to plan new county courthouse

There is no debate – both Columbia and Richland County leaders eagerly agree it’s time to figure out how to build a new county courthouse.
They also agree the courthouse belongs downtown, where it has been for decades.
But where, specifically, how much it will cost and how to pay for it are unanswered questions that came out of a joint meeting of some city and county council members and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin on Wednesday.
“I couldn’t go home tonight if I didn’t say ‘yes’” to the question of whether the county needs a new courthouse, said Benjamin. Benjamin’s wife, Deandrea Benjamin, is a Richland County Circuit Court judge who holds court in the downtown Richland County Judicial Center.
The 36-year-old judicial center faces a host of problems, from limited office spaces and broken down elevators to inefficient heating and cooling and security limitations.
Leaders in both the county and the city say they’re want to work together to plan for a new courthouse, but there are needs to assess and many questions to answer before any plans begin to take shape.
An already outdated study of the current courthouse and the county’s future needs, done about a decade ago, estimated it could cost as much as $100 million for the county to buy another downtown property and build a new judicial center, County Councilman Greg Pearce said. But that estimate assumed a large sum for the cost of roughly a city block of downtown land.
The Richland County Judicial Center already has outlived its expected lifespan by a year.
In 1972, Richland County voters narrowly approved a referendum to finance a portion of the eventual $11.7 million courthouse. But the building wouldn’t open until eight years later, in 1980, at the corner of Main and Blanding streets in downtown Columbia.
At the time, building designers and local leaders expected the facility would be able to serve the county’s needs through 2015, according to articles published in The State newspaper.
Comments