Critics say public shut out of Congaree coal tar plan

SCE&G wants federal approval to leave polluted coal tar in the Congaree River under a process that critics say has kept the public in the dark.
The power company — at the urging of state regulators — is seeking to cover some of the coal tar with a cap, most likely stones and fabric, instead of removing the material from the Congaree as originally proposed.
But rather than applying for a full federal permit that requires public notice and allows for public comment, SCE&G has asked regulators to approve a fast-track permit so it can leave the tar in the river bed near the Gervais Street bridge.
In this case, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not send out a notice seeking public comments on SCE&G’s fast-track permit request, officials acknowledged this week.
Such approvals, known as nationwide permits, often are issued more quickly than individual permits because they were designed for projects with minor impacts on wetlands, waterways and the landscape. The Corps isn’t generally required to solicit public comment on projects seeking nationwide permit status.
The coal tar cleanup plan, however, is more than a minor project, critics said. They want the plan studied more thoroughly before any decision is made to leave tar in the Congaree and cover part of it with stones.
“There is nothing routine about this at all,’’ said Sierra Club member Bob Guild, who lives near the river downstream from the slick of coal tar. “Cleaning up long-standing sediment-based contamination is by definition a unique and specific problem. It doesn’t fit the normal routine of a nationwide permit.’’
Concerns about impacts on endangered species in the Congaree River, such as the shortnose sturgeon, warrant public scrutiny and a detailed study, known as an environmental impact statement, according to the Congaree Riverkeeper organization.
Coal tar, a mucky substance that contains an array of toxic pollutants, drained into the Congaree River decades ago from a site owned by SCE&G. It coats part of the riverbed between the Gervais and Blossom street bridges. A kayaker alerted state regulators about it after stepping in the tarry muck at a public landing seven years ago.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has indicated it will approve the fast-track permit, but officials said Thursday they are continuing to review the request from SCE&G. Brice McKoy, the Corps’ branch chief in Columbia, said federal regulators still could require the company to submit a full permit application, which could allow for public comment and require extensive study.
SCE&G spokeswoman Ginny Jones said she expects the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to entertain public comments after the Corps of Engineers issues the permit. DHEC has said it would hold a hearing.
“We would anticipate that SCDHEC's review/approval process will include opportunities for public input,’’ Jones said in an email this week.
Questions about how open the process has been aren’t unique to the Corps of Engineers. DHEC has been criticized for telling SCE&G to abandon the coal-tar removal plan without telling the public. DHEC and the power company have been in discussions for months about dropping the tar removal plan SCE&G developed more than two years ago, according to public records reviewed by The State newspaper.
The original plan called for building a dam or using sand bags to hold back the river so the coal tar could be dug up and removed. But DHEC now says the proposal won’t work. Capping some of the submerged coal tar with stones will save SCE&G about $11 m illion, records show.
Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler said he only learned about the scaled-back coal tar plan during the holidays from a wildlife agency official who alerted him. In early December, Stangler wrote the Corps a letter to complain that the coal tar plan needed more scrutiny. He urged the Corps to require SCE&G to seek an individual permit.
“What is being proposed is leaving tar in the river,’’ Stangler said this week. “Before they go and drop a bunch of concrete on a small piece of this coal tar, it’s worth taking time to examine things.’’
