January 5, 2017 7:30 PM

Rickenmann’s win was big in District 4 special election, final results show

Posted by Clif LeBlanc

COLUMBIA, SC

It’s official, Daniel Rickenmann beat his challenger in Tuesday’s special election for the District 4 seat by more than 3-to-1.

Columbia Municipal Board of Canvassers on Thursday certified the results as Rickenmann 1,676 votes to Jessica Lathren’s 512. That’s a 76.6 percent victory over the newcomer’s 23.4 percent total.

Rickenmann will fill what’s left of deceased Councilwoman Leona Plaugh’s term. The former, two-term, citywide council member has said he plans to seek a four-year term in District 4 during Columbia’s City Council election in November.

