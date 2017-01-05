Rickenmann’s win was big in District 4 special election, final results show

It’s official, Daniel Rickenmann beat his challenger in Tuesday’s special election for the District 4 seat by more than 3-to-1.
Columbia Municipal Board of Canvassers on Thursday certified the results as Rickenmann 1,676 votes to Jessica Lathren’s 512. That’s a 76.6 percent victory over the newcomer’s 23.4 percent total.
Rickenmann will fill what’s left of deceased Councilwoman Leona Plaugh’s term. The former, two-term, citywide council member has said he plans to seek a four-year term in District 4 during Columbia’s City Council election in November.
