Local

January 6, 2017 12:09 AM

Midlands area cancellations and rescheduled events

It doesn’t take much ice to create havoc on sidewalks and roads. The latest forecast for the Midlands suggests ice could be a problem.

CANCELLATIONS AND RESCHEDULED EVENTS

Historic Columbia: Second Sunday Roll bus tour of Lower Richland, rescheduled for Sunday, June 11.

Lexington 1: All Saturday activities canceled, including athletics and school board workshop.

Lexington 2: All Saturday activities canceled

Richland 1: All Saturday athletic events canceled, including high school basketball games and Dreher wrestling invitational. Reschedule dates have not yet been provided.

Rescheduled high school basketball games:

Lexington at Dutch Fork will be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday (girls) and 6 p.m. Friday (boys)

Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville will be played at 5 p.m. Friday (girls) and 6:30 p.m. (boys)

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin has been rescheduled for Feb. 1

If you have a cancellation or rescheduled event to announce, please send a notice to online@thestate.com so that we can include it on the list.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos