Midlands area cancellations and rescheduled events

It doesn’t take much ice to create havoc on sidewalks and roads. The latest forecast for the Midlands suggests ice could be a problem.
CANCELLATIONS AND RESCHEDULED EVENTS
Historic Columbia: Second Sunday Roll bus tour of Lower Richland, rescheduled for Sunday, June 11.
Lexington 1: All Saturday activities canceled, including athletics and school board workshop.
Lexington 2: All Saturday activities canceled
Richland 1: All Saturday athletic events canceled, including high school basketball games and Dreher wrestling invitational. Reschedule dates have not yet been provided.
Rescheduled high school basketball games:
Lexington at Dutch Fork will be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday (girls) and 6 p.m. Friday (boys)
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville will be played at 5 p.m. Friday (girls) and 6:30 p.m. (boys)
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin has been rescheduled for Feb. 1
If you have a cancellation or rescheduled event to announce, please send a notice to online@thestate.com so that we can include it on the list.
