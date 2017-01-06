Bomb squad responds after cannonball found in Richland County

A crew working in an area near Gills Creek happened upon a cannonball that officials worried could have still been explosive.
Around 8 p.m., Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad and Columbia Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Texas Street in the Olympia area, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the sheriff’s department.
A crew was working on the 100 block of Sharon Circle near South Beltline Boulevard earlier that day and came upon what they thought was a cannonball.
Wilson said the crew was advised to contact law enforcement.
The bomb squad and firefighters secured the cannonball and disposed of it properly, Wilson said.
They also searched the Sharon Circle area to see if there were any other explosives.
None were found, and no injuries were reported.
Wilson said anyone who finds potentially explosive devices, such as cannonballs, should call law enforcement immediately.
