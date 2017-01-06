Local

January 6, 2017 11:06 AM

Bomb squad responds after cannonball found in Richland County

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A crew working in an area near Gills Creek happened upon a cannonball that officials worried could have still been explosive.

Around 8 p.m., Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad and Columbia Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Texas Street in the Olympia area, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson with the sheriff’s department.

A crew was working on the 100 block of Sharon Circle near South Beltline Boulevard earlier that day and came upon what they thought was a cannonball.

Wilson said the crew was advised to contact law enforcement.

The bomb squad and firefighters secured the cannonball and disposed of it properly, Wilson said.

They also searched the Sharon Circle area to see if there were any other explosives.

None were found, and no injuries were reported.

Wilson said anyone who finds potentially explosive devices, such as cannonballs, should call law enforcement immediately.

You might also be interested in this:

VIDEO: Civil War Cannons Rise out of the Great Pee Dee River

A team of underwater archaeologists from the University of South Carolina raised three Civil War cannons from the Great Pee Dee River near Florence, SC, Tuesday, September 29, 2015.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos