State of emergency declared ahead of winter storm in SC

COLUMBIA, SC South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has declared a state of emergency ahead of winter storms expected to hit parts of the state overnight Friday and Saturday.
The declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows the National Guard to provide extra equipment and manpower to state agencies to help make roads safe, including treating and clearing blocked roadways.
The state of emergency is in effect from noon Friday until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Georgia and North Carolina also have declared states of emergency.
