Roads, shelters prepared for possible snow and ice in the Midlands

Some 500 tons of salt and more than 387,000 gallons of salt brine are prepared to combat possible icy roads across South Carolina as wintry precipitation falls over the Upstate and Midlands Friday night and Saturday.
In the Columbia area, no more than about an inch of snow is expected, forecasters said. Slick streets might be a concern given Friday’s steady rain followed by the snow, beginning Saturday morning, and then freezing rain. Drivers should beware.
Temperatures will stay frigid all weekend.
S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley declared a statewide emergency Friday afternoon to allow the National Guard to provide extra equipment and manpower for state agencies to help keep roads safe.
Local officials are monitoring weather conditions and preparing to mobilize trucks with snow plows and salt spreaders, if necessary.
And homeless service providers in the city are adjusting their operations to help keep people out of the dangerous elements.
The city’s shelter for the homeless could stay open extra daytime hours Saturday if the roads are bad, said Craig Currey, director of Transitions, a quasi-private homeless center, which also runs the city’s seasonal shelter near the downtown water treatment plant. That decision will be made early Saturday morning.
The shelter routinely opens on nights when the temperature falls below 40 degrees. The facility can accommodate as many as 240 people a night, though only a few more than 100 people stayed overnight Thursday, Currey said.
Even if the center closes as scheduled Saturday morning, Transitions shelter at Main Street and Elmwood Avenue will welcome people off the streets during the day, Currey said. Vans will drive people from the shelter to Transitions on Saturday, Currey said.
“We’re not going to turn people away,” Currey said. “There is no reason for people to be on the street ... freezing in the cold.”
Columbia, Richland County and Lexington County public works crews had pre-treated roads and bridges with salt brine ahead of the storm. But Columbia’s crews stopped salting the roads Friday as rain began to fall, which could wash away the salt, said Robert Anderson, the city’s public works director.
City crews will monitor roads and bridges for those that need re-salting.
Meanwhile, the S.C. Department of Transportation had prepared snow and ice removal equipment and begun pretreating interstates and primary roads in some parts of the state. In areas where rain is expected to fall first – including the Midlands, where rain started before lunchtime Friday – roads will be treated during the transition of the rain to snow.
Some SCDOT road crews from the Lowcountry have been sent to help in the Upstate, where around six inches of snow is expected in some areas.
Safety tips
The general advice for folks on the road this weekend is predictable: Stay off the road.
Here are some other tips for drivers and residents as the area anticipates snow and freezing rain Saturday.
For drivers:
If you come upon an icy street or intersection, turn around.
Don’t come to a complete stop if you can avoid it.
Don’t power up icy hills; your wheels will spin. Avoid stopping while going uphill.
Don’t use cruise control.
To get out of a skid, lightly take your foot off the brake or gas to regain traction. Always look and steer in the direction you want to go.
Keep an emergency kit in your car with items such as an ice scraper, cat litter or sand for traction, jumper cables, cellphone charger, blankets, gloves, hats, foot, water, medications.
If you become snowbound stay in your car; it provides protection and makes it easier for rescuers to find you.
Be extra careful on bridges, which freeze first.
Fill up your windshield wiper fluid, as salt brine can accumulate on your windshield and reduce visibility.
For residents:
Keep handy items needed in case of a power outage, such as flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered radio and a car charger for your cellphone.
Trim tree branches in your yard that hang over power lines.
If the power goes out, avoid opening the fridge or freezer to keep the temperature cold for longer. Also, unplug appliances and leave only one light on to prevent a power surge.
To prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, keep your home heated to at least 65 degrees. Leave inside faucets dripping, and cover outside spigots and disconnect any hoses from them.
Stay away from downed trees or power lines.
Help people who might need special assistance, including children, the elderly and the disabled.
Keep yard debris and other items away from storm drains to help the storm drainage system.
Sources: AAA Carolinas, city of Columbia
Winter weather timeline for Columbia area
Around 6 a.m. Saturday – Rain transitions to a mix of rain, sleet and snow.
Between 8 and 9 a.m. – Precipitation mix transitions to snow.
Late morning or early afternoon – Snow transitions to freezing drizzle.
