Rickenmann sworn onto Columbia City Council

Columbia City Council on Friday returned to its full complement of seven members with Friday’s swearing in of Daniel Rickenmann at City Hall.
Rickenmann ran away with Tuesday’s special election for the remainder of a District 4 term that became vacant in September when Councilwoman Leona Plaugh died of cancer. She stopped attending council meetings last summer as she struggled with the disease.
Rickenmann will complete the remaining 12 months of Plaugh’s term and has said he will seek a full, four-year term in this fall’s City Council election. He had served two-terms as a citywide councilman until his retirement in 2012.
Comments