UPDATED: Midlands area cancellations and rescheduled events

It doesn’t take much ice to create havoc on sidewalks and roads. The latest forecast for the Midlands suggests ice could be a problem in the northern part of the area. Less than an inch of snow is forecast for Columbia with greater accumulations as you travel north.
UPDATED: Friday 11:20p.m.
CANCELLATIONS AND RESCHEDULED EVENTS
Midlands Arts Conservatory (MAC) information meeting scheduled for Saturday is cancelled. The meeting is rescheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the Richland Public Library on Assembly Street. MAC FaceBook page.
City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Dept.: All activities scheduled for Saturday are canceled. This includes Main Street ICE, Riverfront North Bird Walk, Sewing basics workshop and all activities held at city recreation centers and parks.
WNOK Bridal Expo: Rescheduled for Sunday, January 29.
South Carolina State Museum: Will delay opening Saturday, Jan. 7 to noon. The museum will monitor the weather conditions and will update as needed.
Historic Columbia: Second Sunday Roll bus tour of Lower Richland, rescheduled for Sunday, June 11.
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden: closed Saturday
Lexington 1: All Saturday activities canceled, including athletics and school board workshop.
Lexington 2: All Saturday activities canceled
Lexington 5: All Saturday activities canceled, including all programs, athletic practices or events, adult education classes, other school or district-related meetings, events or extra-curricular activities.
Richland 1: All Saturday athletic events canceled, including high school basketball games and Dreher wrestling invitational. Reschedule dates have not yet been provided.
Rescheduled high school basketball games:
Bethune-Bowman at North Varsity has been canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 4, 2017 at North High School
Lexington at Dutch Fork will be played at 4:30 p.m. Friday (girls) and 6 p.m. Friday (boys)
Lugoff-Elgin at Hartsville will be played at 5 p.m. Friday (girls) and 6:30 p.m. (boys)
River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin has been rescheduled for Feb. 1
If you have a cancellation or rescheduled event to announce, please send a notice to online@thestate.com so that we can include it on the list.
