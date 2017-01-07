Chances of snow, sloppy winter weather for Columbia area vanishes with the sun

The threat of snow or a winter weather mess for the Columbia area all but disappeared by sunup Saturday.
“We just missed out on the winter weather,” meteorologist John Quagliariello at the National Weather Service office at Columbia Metropolitan Airport said just after 7 a.m.
“We still can’t rule out a few pellets of sleet,” he said. “But any real threat of winter weather here is pretty much over.”
Forecasters received reports of small, scattered accumulations of snow or sleet in some parts of the Midlands.
The northern Midlands, including Lancaster and Chesterfield counties, have the best chance to see up to an inch or two of snow and sleet falling this morning, the Weather Service reported.
“It’s certainly not going to be a punch as far as winter weather,” Quagliariello said.
The most snow South Carolina now expects to see is up to around four inches in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas.
As of around 6 a.m. Saturday, there was nothing much falling from the skies in downtown Columbia. The temperature sat around 36 degrees.
The mercury is expected to fall into the teens Saturday night and Sunday night in the metropolitan Columbia area, with possible single digits in the northern Midlands.
Forecasters said Friday that no more than about an inch of snow followed by freezing rain was expected in the capital city area.
The governor on Friday declared a state of emergency in all 46 counties.
Temperatures are projected to stay frigid all weekend. Authorities cautioned drivers to beware.
State and local officials monitored weather conditions through the night and were prepared to mobilize with trucks equipped with snow plows and salt spreaders.
Homeless service providers in the city adjusted their operations Friday to help keep people out of the dangerous elements.
The city’s homeless shelter, normally open at night, was positioned to stay open into daylight hours Saturday, said Craig Currey, director of Transitions, a quasi-private homeless center, which also runs the city’s seasonal shelter near the downtown water treatment plant.
About 500 tons of salt and more than 387,000 gallons of salt brine were prepared to combat possible icy roads across South Carolina, officials said.
