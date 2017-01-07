Black ice on Midlands roads an overnight threat

The snow-ice storm may have been a big nothing-burger in the central Midlands but both National Weather Service and state Department of Transportation officials warn that as temperatures drop into the teens or single digits overnight, black ice on bridges and overpasses could be a problem, especially in the northern Midlands.
The threat will not be as pronounced south of I-20 according to the NWS forecast released at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
If you are heading north, however, black ice could be a significant problem, especially where roads were still wet at sundown.
The thin coat of highly transparent ice - or black ice - blends in with the road surface and is almost impossible to see.
