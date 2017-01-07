Roof trial: Good, evil clash amid legal questions that may undercut any death verdict

As Charleston church killer Dylann Roof faces his destiny next week, three major themes have emerged from his trial.
The goodness of those he massacred seems undisputed. Roof’s soul appears evil. His case likely will be tangled for years in courtroom disputes.
As portrayed in court, all nine victims led Christian lives. They believed in family and friends. They preached the value of education and hard work. They spent their time helping others.
The slain included four pastors and a woman who led Bible studies the night of the rampage. Two, including one of the pastors, were heroes during Roof’s fusillade. They died trying to help or protect fellow parishioners. Two others who survived lay their bodies over school-age children, protecting them as Roof executed those around them.
All the dead, witnesses said, lived by unselfish credos such as the one practiced by librarian Cynthia Hurd: “Be kinder than necessary, for everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.”
“It was a privilege to know all of them,” said noted Charleston attorney Andy Savage, who has been in trial most days with Felitia Sanders, one of the survivors. On June 17, 2015, Sanders lay atop her 11-year-old granddaughter while Roof’s .45 caliber hollow point bullets turned a quiet Bible study at Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME church into a slaughterhouse.
The character of the victims, and the grief at their loss, flooded the courtroom during last week’s three days’ of testimony. Eighteen witnesses – friends and relatives of the slain – told the jury story after story that revealed how special they were.
Led by questions from prosecutors Nathan Williams and Jay Richardson, witnesses shared loving memories. The powerful stories often had jurors and those in the courtroom smiling, even laughing when they weren’t weeping.
Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney, spent some two hours on the witness stand, recalling details of the couple’s courtship and marriage, his infatuation with silly ties and socks, and how much he loved his two school age daughters, Eliana and Malana.
“He was a big kid at heart,” the widow said. “The girls would always ran to their father at the back of their church.”
Clementa Pickney had invited Roof into the church that night. The pastor turned state senator was the first person Roof killed.
Then, with each witness, prosecutors dropped an emotional bomb. Tell us, they asked, how did you get the news your loved one died? How has that loss torn you apart?
The ensuing accounts were usually so full of pain that people in the courtroom, including jurors, often blinked back tears. Small boxes of Kleenex were distributed.
As the granddaughter of victim Ethel Lance, 70, talked Friday about racing to the church the night of the shootings, an elderly woman in the audience began low shrieks of grief. She had to be led from the courtroom
During a court recess, another man stood by a sink in a courthouse bathroom, choking back sobs, hyperventilating and pounding the walls over and over.
Roof’s evil intent
A second theme was the depravity of the actions of Roof, whom one witness called “evil.”
A loner, white supremacist from the Columbia area, Roof – barely 21 at the time of the killings – had steeped his rage against blacks and other non-whites by reading Nazi and Ku Klux Klan false teachings about race on the internet.
Roof, infatuated with guns, had come to believe that to save the white race, he had to start a race war in America. Executing innocent blacks at a Charleston church was the only way to do it, according to Roof’s jailhouse diary, seized after his arrest and read at trial last week.
“The defendant didn’t stop after killing one or two or three or four – he killed nine people,” Williams told the jury, dehumanizing Roof by never once using his name. “You will hear he wrote after reflecting on his crimes, that they were worth it.”
Prosecutors showed no sympathy for Roof.
The witness testimony reflects the enormity of Roof’s crime. “He chose to kill nine people,” prosecutor Richardson told trial judge Richard Gergel, “and he chose to kill particularly good people.”
Roof’s handling of case is called bizarre
The third theme involves intertwined major legal questions that may arise during appeals and possibly torpedo any death penalty verdict.
Those legal questions concern Gergel’s decision last week to allow Roof, a jobless high school dropout who may be seriously mentally ill, to represent himself and to put up no defense.
In contrast, the Department of Justice is presenting what might be the most thorough death penalty prosecution in recent South Carolina history.
Using few notes and aided by photos and exhibits, prosecutor Williams gave a 55-minute, fact-filled opening statement to the jury. He likely had been preparing it for more than a year.
In contrast, Roof – who had been granted an extra day to prepare his opening statement –gave a rambling three-minute speech in a flat, hoarse voice. He never once mentioned the killings and showed no remorse. Instead, Roof criticized his attorneys for insinuating he was mentally ill.
Harrison Hill, a Charlotte defense lawyer who specializes in capital case and who spent two days attending Roof’s trial last week, was stunned at what he saw and heard.
“I listened to Roof’s opening statement to the jury, and I’m horrified by the prospect that this is who the jury is going to hear from,” Hill said. “It’s not the kind of hearing jurors, and justice, are entitled to.
“The thought that you could have a 22-year-old high school dropout, driven by this racial nonsense, talk to the jury – what could he possibly say?” Hill asked.
Gergel could have carved out a role for Roof’s lawyers, who include noted capital defense attorney David Bruck, to put up serious evidence in this penalty phase, Hill said. Instead, the judge ruled that Roof has a constitutional right to represent himself, using his lawyers only as advisers.
Last week, over the objections of Roof’s legal team, the judge reaffirmed his earlier decision to relegate Bruck to an advisory role.
Bruck, with the jury out of the courtroom, told Gergel that Roof wanted to object to the lengthy witness recitations, but knew that it would look bad in front of the jury. A U.S. Supreme Court decision flatly prohibits excessive victim impact statements, Bruck said.
Bruck also said Roof’s inability to make proper, timely objections about the emotional testimony is an example of why he is not qualified to be representing himself.
But Gergel told Bruck he had been observing Roof and believes him competent. However, the judge did instruct prosecutors to shorten the time that witnesses were on the stand.
Gergel also told Bruck that Roof was not competent to represent other people.
Hill said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled prosecutors are only supposed to offer a “snapshot, a brief glimpse,” of a victim.
“But this is a full-length movie,” Hill said. “This is so bizarre – there is the assumption of normalcy. That this young man, because he can politely stand up and say, ‘No questions’, that he is competent.”
