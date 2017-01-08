Columbia's frigid temps to linger through Monday, forecasters say

The worst of the winter weather has passed, but temperatures in the Midlands are expected to again dip below freezing overnight Sunday, according to forecasters.
Most of the Midlands received trace amounts of snowfall Saturday, according to Tony Petrolito of the National Weather Service in Columbia. Parts of the area that did receive snow saw no more than a tenth of an inch.
“Western Lexington up to Irmo had a little bit more than a trace,” Petrolito said. Columbia received about 1.6 inches of rainfall Friday and Saturday.
The Upstate was hit hardest by the snow, with the northern parts of Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties receiving 4 to 6 inches, according to Chris Horne of the National Weather Service in Greenville.
“The snow amounts dropped off pretty quickly heading east of Gaffney,” Horne said.
Temperatures in Columbia reached a low of 24 degrees Sunday morning, according to Petrolito.
Forecasters say temperatures will dip into the mid to upper teens Sunday night and Monday morning. “As we move into the week, we're going to see a moderation of temperatures,” Petrolito said. “It's going to be another cold day (Monday).”
Highs will be around 40 degrees Monday before warming up into the 50s Tuesday and the 60s on Wednesday, Petrolito said. Temperatures will be above normal in the low 70s by Thursday and Friday.
The S.C. Department of Transportation reported no issues with roadways in the Midlands on Sunday; however, crews were still targeting their efforts in the Upstate counties, including Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties, according to officials.
More than 300 maintenance employees have spread de-icing materials on icy primary and secondary roads around the state, according to Andy Leaphart, a department spokesman. No major traffic incidents have been reported in connection with the storm.
“In the Midlands, we were pretty lucky,” Leaphart said. “We'll ask folks to still be cautious the next couple of days until the temperatures get back above freezing.”
