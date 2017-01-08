Workers allege host of problems at children’s facility

Children at a residential treatment facility that is under state investigation have been hurt after altercations with staff, given inadequate food and programming, and the facility often has been short-staffed, current and former workers at the facility have told The Greenville News.
Workers also say the aging facility has suffered a host of maintenance problems, including broken laundry equipment, malfunctioning showers and mold.
Training has been inadequate, workers have been forced to work 16-hour shifts, staph infections and scabies have been found at the facility, and children there have been subjected to verbal abuse by staff, the concerned workers say.
An official of the facility, Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health in Florence, labeled the allegations as “dubious” and said in a statement to the newspaper that the residents’ care is the company’s highest priority.
“First and foremost, patient care and patient safety are the primary concerns of the administration and staff of Pee Dee Palmetto Behavioral Health,” Halle Mechling, business development director for the facility, said in a statement.
The latest allegations come after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed it was looking into complaints by a Columbia mother that her autistic child had lost excessive weight at the facility and had been repeatedly been bitten while there, with one of the wounds becoming infected, The News reported Dec. 12.
After reading that story, Melissa Boyter, an Easley mother of another autistic child at the facility, told The News she has seen a bite mark on her 16-year-old daughter’s shoulder and bruising on her lip. She said the facility told her they believe her daughter bruised her lip, but she feels her child is in danger.
The facility is licensed by DHEC and children are referred a variety of sources, including local disabilities boards, although the center is not a qualified provider of the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, and it does not oversee its care.
Adrianna Bradley, a DHEC spokesperson, told The News that the agency has recently received additional allegations and “the investigation into the facility is ongoing.”
Palmetto Pee Dee is owned by Universal Health Services, the largest facility-based behavioral health provider in the nation, with more than 230 facilities in 37 states, according to its website. UHS facilities, according to its website, outperformed the industry in 2015 in Joint Commission surveys and many were recognized as “Top Performers” in key metrics.
Mechling, the company spokeswoman, said, “It’s important to understand that behavioral health care is highly specialized and personalized, and we treat people when they are most vulnerable. Every day, our facility delivers compassionate, high-quality care to the residents we serve. All treatment is tailored to the individual and the care provided is overseen by licensed, trained professionals including a board certified psychiatrist.”
She said the facility is licensed, fully accredited and “complies with all required state and federal regulations including patient staff ratios, training and credentialing.”
Mechling said federal regulations prohibit facility officials from discussing details of the care and treatment of any individual.
In tape-recorded interviews and written statements, 13 current and former employees, some of whom said they were fired after voicing concerns, said they were speaking out because they are frustrated at the lack of change and because of their love for the children. Each of the employees said they do not believe the children have been properly cared for at the facility.
“The residents would always express their concerns to me and other staff members on how they wish they would close the facility because they felt they were being treated inhumanely,” said Anneka Brown, one of several former workers who agreed to go on the record with the newspaper and who said she was discharged from her job after lodging a sexual harassment complaint.
Ethel Dixon, a former manager of the facility who relocated from Baltimore to take the job, said she was “horrified” at what she saw. She said she left the facility in 2015 after she was told she was not performing her duties, a claim she said was untrue.
“I think kids were neglected,” she said. “I wouldn’t put my kid in a place like that.”
According to Palmetto Pee Dee’s website, the facility accepts children ages 7-21 who have autism, intellectual disabilities, psychiatric or various behavioral disorders. Some of them come from the state Department of Juvenile Justice, the workers say, while others are sent from out of state. Some are non-verbal.
While workers said they cared about the children and believe most at the facility do, they said some employees became frustrated at those acting out and sometimes expressed anger at the children, or worse.
Ahmad Belton, a current “as needed” mental health technician at the facility and former supervisor there, said he witnessed another worker choke a resident in October. The staff member was written up and returned to work three days later, he said.
Belton said he also witnessed an employee threaten a child. He reported him, he said, but he saw no indication the employee was disciplined.
Ross Bethea, a former mental health technician there who left about a month ago, said when he first arrived he was told by several other staff members that if residents acted out, he should take them to a room with no cameras and beat them up.
“I said if this is the only way I can get a child to respect me, then this is not the job for me and I’m quitting,” he said.
After word got out about what he was told, a manager told him that was not true, Bethea said.
But he believes assaults happened.
“You see a kid’s face busted up or I do their laundry and I see blood on their clothes, blood on their pillowcases and blood on their sheets, and it’s not being done by other residents,” he said. “It’s done by staff. That’s how they handle kids.”
He said he was called “weak” because he refused to “cuss the kids out or I didn’t want to put my hands on them.”
Lora Cannon, who said she worked there for about 10 years as a mental health tech until she was dismissed in 2014 after rejecting the sexual advances of a superior, said some children who were acting out had their legs and arms broken during attempts to restrain them them to calm them down.
She said the reason cameras were installed was in response to some of the injuries but she said staff were aware of rooms or areas where the cameras didn’t reach. Those areas, she said, were called “blind spots.”
Dixon, who left in February of last year, said while she was there two staff members were fired after they were accused of physically abusing a non-verbal child who had bruises.
“Sometimes I would be in my office and staff would be screaming and yelling at the kids, talking to them like they were on the street,” she said. “I would come out and say, ‘Excuse me, don’t talk to them like that.”
Mike Pitts, a former mental health technician who worked at the facility about a year, said he was accused of breaking a child’s arm after the child acted out. But he said a subsequent investigation cleared him and he has no idea how the child’s arm was broken.
Normally, he said, when a child acts out, he places the child in a bathroom to calm down. But he said when the child whose arm was broken was released from the bathroom, he began acting out again “so we had to put him in a hold.”
Two days later, he said, it was discovered the child’s arm was broken. Because he was the one placing the child in the bathroom, he said he was blamed. But he said he took a lie-detector test and was cleared by the Florence Police Department.
“I know there was no way I broke his arm,” he said.
He said he was fired over the incident for violating policy.
Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said a supplemental report about the case concluded that “there was not sufficient evidence nor testimony to pursue criminal charges against the suspect.”
A DHEC investigation earlier this year found a staff member “popped” the hand of a resident who was acting out, The News previously reported.
Workers at the facility say the modern lobby and gleaming website belie conditions inside, where workers said they found a different world with floors sometimes cluttered, walls, tables or windows sometimes smeared with blood or feces, mold on walls, laundry machines that didn’t always work and supplies that were sometimes hard to find.
Cannon and other workers said they brought laundry detergent and hygiene supplies from home because the facility did not always have them. Some workers said they also brought clothes and shoes.
Karimha Bethea, a mental health technician at the facility, said the building is old.
“The kids do have a tendency to punch holes in the wall,” she said. “There’s a lot of patch-up work, a lot of painting over things.”
Some of the showers, she said, are non-working.
“Often times you cannot even find soap or laundry detergent or body wash for these kids to have proper hygiene,” she said.
Ross said he acted as janitor of the facility even though his job was mental health technician because he didn’t like to see it so dirty.
Ross said when the facility knows visitors are coming onto the floor of the units, “they will get on the intercom, “make sure you guys get the blood and the feces off the walls.”
“That’s why I started cleaning the whole facility,” he said.
All of the employees or former employees questioned had complaints about the food, with most saying the portions were inadequate for teenagers and some saying special dietary requests were not always accommodated.
Liane Hughes Turner, the Columbia mother of the autistic boy who is the subject of the DHEC complaint, said her son has lost almost 40 pounds since his admission earlier this year.
She said her son is a picky eater, but when she eats with him outside the facility he eats an entire meal. She said she had given the facility a list of what he eats and she believes the facility should have had plenty of food on that list.
“It’s not that hard to have peanut butter and bread on hand,” she said.
Turner said she attended a Nov. 22 treatment team meeting at the facility and the doctor prescribed peanut butter sandwiches for snacks and meals for her son.
“They went on Dec. 5, 14 days later, and bought a jar of peanut butter,” she said.
Ross Bethea said he has seen children who are slow eaters have their food trays removed by impatient staff.
“When I first started I was told, ‘Oh, if you let them eat too much they will get sick and throw up,’” he said. “Over time I was like, these kids aren’t eating the food. You all just want to rush because you all don’t have enough staff so you can get somebody off the clock who has been there 16 hours.”
He said even when parents give the facility what their child likes, “they give them what they give them. If they eat it, they eat it, if they don’t they go without food.”
He said staff believe one reason behind some children acting out at the facility is they are not getting enough food. He said many lose weight while there.
“It was heartbreaking to be completing rounds, and residents begging the employees to seek additional food for them because at dinner they were being given just a sandwich or just not enough food and often criticized or dismissed when they asked for me,” Brown said.
Dixon said when the children said they had certain dietary requirements, the facility would inform the referral agency that they would accommodate them.
“But those kids were not accommodated,” she said.
Another concern of the workers was the lack of programming, especially for autistic children.
“Our program states we provide for autistic youth,” Belton said. “But all the children do is sit in a classroom or group room and do nothing. It’s worse on the weekends.”
Pitts said he saw the same thing.
“They would just be there,” he said. “There wasn’t any classes for them. There wasn’t anything for autistic kids to do. They were just there.”
Dixon said the facility “was not equipped to deal with the types of kids they were getting,”
Boyter, the Easley parent, said she recently learned that her autistic daughter was not getting an education, almost four months after being there. She said the facility recently brought in a teacher for her child who she said will see her three days a week.
The workers said the facility was often understaffed and there was constant turnover. Cannon said she once worked 15 girls on her unit by herself.
India Waiters, a former admissions coordinator who said she was fired in April 2015 after a little more than a year, said most of the workers she knew while she was there did not stay more than a year.
Some workers did not want to work the 16-hour shifts or were dismissed for various infractions, workers said. In fact, most of the former workers who spoke with the newspaper said they were dismissed, though they felt they were treated unfairly.
Ross Bethea said he was so tired after one 16-hour shift that he had an accident on the road back to his home after falling asleep while driving. He said he lives about 45 minutes away.
He said sometimes he would leave the facility at 8:30 a.m. and have to be back by 4 p.m. He said workers were told their jobs would be in jeopardy if they refused overtime.
“You’re working with children, you’re fatigued, you’re understaffed and then they tell you that you still have to be back or you could be suspended, or it could be your job,” he said.
Brown said the residents of the facility were the only ones who seemed to recognize how hard the staff worked.
“They became so familiar with seeing the same working faces literally every day or the week sometimes working seven days straight,” she said. “I remember one resident expressing to me that they couldn’t wait to be discharged from the facility so that they could get a job at the facility so that they could relieve some of the strain off the staff.”
Karimha Bethea, who holds a bachelors degree in psychology, said the economics of the facility do not drive quality care. She said those who work directly with the children are the lowest paid and have the least educational requirements.
“If they had qualified professionals, they would have to pay them what they are worth,” she said.
She said she hopes the care of the children will improve.
“At the end of the day, this is about these kids getting the highest level of care as stated in their mission statement,” she said.
Cannon agreed.
“These children deserve better than that,” she said.
