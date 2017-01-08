Woodyard Fund helps 93-year-old on tight budget

At 93, Ethel Edmonds can still shake a leg.
“I won first prize in dancing at the senior citizen program at my church,” Edmonds said. “They put that medal around my neck like I was something else – and I was!”
Since losing her son 10 years ago, Edmonds has lived alone and has a hard time making ends meet considering she only receives $23 in Food Stamps.
“My daugher cooks most of my meals for me and drives me where I need to go but I’m on my own, yes,” Edmonds said.
Last month, Edmonds realized she would have a hard time covering all of her bills.
That’s when The Salvation Army’s Woodyard Fund provided assistance with her electric bill.
“The Salvation Army lady asked me if it would help me for them to cover my light bill and I said, ‘It certainly would,’” Edmonds said.
The Woodyard Fund helps residents in crisis in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry counties pay for utilities. The fund dates to 1816, when the Ladies Benevolent Society provided firewood and coal to families in need. In 1930, The State newspaper’s editor, William E. Gonzales, began publicizing the fund. It became a tradition the newspaper continues every winter.
The fund usually runs from late November through mid-March, when temperatures generally are the coldest.
“They did a good job for me,” Edmonds said. “I thank the Lord to be living to see 93 years old. And, yes, I am very thankful for what the Salvation Army did for me.”
Woodyard Fund
How to give help: Donations can be mailed to the Woodyard Fund, c/o The Salvation Army of the Midlands, P.O. Box 2786, Columbia, SC 29202. Make checks payable to the Woodyard Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
How to get help: Area residents who need assistance with heating bills can call (803) 462-5093 for more information or to make an appointment for assistance.
Donations to date
Mr. and Mrs. Marion A. Knox Jr., $250; Thomas E. and Nell M. Rabon, $118; Ned F. and Julie Strauss, $100; Kerry G. Stubbs, $100; Ardis K. Dalrymple, $35; Sandra M. Ruff, $50; Anonymous, $250; Anonymous, $100; Emily White, $100, in memory of Lamar White; William C. Cantey, Jr., $100; William G. Bailey, $20; John E. and Cindy L. Bowman, $500; L. Storm and Betty M. Bailey, $100; Kerry H. Collier, $30; Paul and Debra Summer, $100; Bobby and Kaye Lorick, $500; David and Dianne Meadow, $500; Elizabeth F. Kibler, $100, in memory of my parents; James L. and Beverly A. Telfer, $650; Anonymous, $25; James E. and Judith Lawrence, $20; Anonymous, $25; John E. Peters, $200, in memory and in honor of his wife of 60 years – Sybil Peters; Jerry and Janet Brownstein Finkel, $75, in loving memory of Betty Jean and Marvin Brownstein; Barbara C. Hevener, $50; Kenneth M. and Frances O. May, $500; Anonymous, $250; Edward Will, $300; Selden K. and Dorothy G. Smith, $100; Anonymous, $100; Anonymous, $100, in memory of David E. Monts; Anonymous, $100; Tom and Patricia M. Minor, $50; David S. and Mildred M. Shaw, $50, in honor of Bob & Elizabeth Shaw and John & Dot Shaw; Jacqueline S. Cominotti, $50; Kathleen E. O’Connor, $100; The Lydia Class at Green Hill Baptist Church, $50; Gwendolyn C. Mahoney, $100, in memory of Johnny Cannon, Jr.; Cribb’s Appliance Service, $50; Rodney E. Harmon, $25; Rodney A. Peeples, $100, in memory of Edgar and Claudia Waites; Rodney A. Peeples, $100, in memory of Claudia Waites Peeples; Carolyn L. McKenzie, $100, in honor of Terri Glenn & Barbara Rickenbaker; The Tuesday Morning Men’s Bible Study at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Shandon, $150;
Weekly total: $6,473
Total to date: $61,709.87
Comments