2016 traffic deaths spike more than 50 percent in Richland County

2:20 Jennifer Pinckney's 911 call from Mother Emanuel AME Pause

1:56 Gerri McDaniel speaks at North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce breakfast

1:52 USC president Harris Pastides makes the case for a bond bill for higher education building projects

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

1:26 Following Hurricane Matthew along the U.S. Southeast

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County

0:31 Flooding from Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine, Fla.

7:36 Gov. Haley's last message before Hurricane Matthew