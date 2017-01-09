SC environmentalists blast Trump cabinet picks

COLUMBIA, SC Protesters rallied Monday in Columbia against three of President-elect Donald Trump’s choices to run federal agencies that affect the environment.
Environmentalists took aim at Scott Pruitt, Trump’s choice to oversee the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Rex Tillerson, the president-elect’s pick for Secretary of State; and Rick Perry, who would run the Department of Energy.
About 30 people demonstrated and waved signs at the Hampton Street office of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s’ harshest Republican critics, in the hope of swaying the senator not to support Pruitt, Tillerson or Perry. Monday’s protest was part of a national day of action at senators’ offices across the country, organizers said. Confirmation hearings on Trump’s picks begin this week in the U.S. Senate.
Christopher Hall, a Sierra Club official in Columbia, said the protests were held at Graham’s office because he’s more likely to listen to their concerns. Protests were not held at offices for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC.
“We might not always see eye-to-eye, but we feel he is a little bit more moderate,’’ Hall said of Graham.
The main concern voiced by environmentalists was that the cabinet picks either do not believe in climate science or would do little to attack the global problem.
Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop said the senator has voiced support for Perry, but has not announced a position on the other two nominees.
While Exxon executive Tillerson has said he believes global warming is real, Oklahoma Attorney General Pruitt has led the fight against greenhouse gas regulations proposed by the agency he would run. Perry, a former Texas governor, also has questioned the reality of climate change.
Groups participating in Monday’s protest in Columbia were the Sierra Club and 350 Columbia.
Comments